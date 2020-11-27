Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Toke Makinwa named among Yahoo! Finance’s “Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2020”
Lifestyle influencer, actress, and TV personality Toke Makinwa has been named one of Yahoo! Finance’s Top Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020. It is indeed heartwarming to be recognized for the effort and consistency one dedicates to their goal, especially for the media personality who “knew she...
www.bellanaija.com