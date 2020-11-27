Entertainment Toke Makinwa named among Yahoo! Finance’s “Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2020” – BellaNaija


Kayode Israel

Toke Makinwa named among Yahoo! Finance’s “Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2020”

Lifestyle influencer, actress, and TV personality Toke Makinwa has been named one of Yahoo! Finance’s Top Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020. It is indeed heartwarming to be recognized for the effort and consistency one dedicates to their goal, especially for the media personality who “knew she...
