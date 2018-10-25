Lots of reactions have trailed the recently released music video of Nigerian singer, Wizkid for his song, ‘Fever’ which featured his rumoured lover, Tiwa Savage in it as vixen.
The video protruded the speculations that the both of them are an item even more – this comes after months and months …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2qhL3x3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The video protruded the speculations that the both of them are an item even more – this comes after months and months …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2qhL3x3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[109]