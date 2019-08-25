Toke Makinwa has served some relationship advice which centered on her ‘crazy side because she is a scorpio’.
The media personality described herself as someone who will pick up a fight with her man for no reason....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2HnZmJi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The media personality described herself as someone who will pick up a fight with her man for no reason....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2HnZmJi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]