Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Tokyo 2020: Germany's football team walk off in friendly due to alleged racist abuse - New Telegraph
Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off the field with five minutes left of their friendly against Honduras after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors in three 30-minute periods, did not resume and finished 1-1. Torunarigha...
www.newtelegraphng.com