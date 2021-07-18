  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Sports Tokyo 2020: Germany’s football team walk off in friendly due to alleged racist abuse – New Telegraph


Tokyo 2020: Germany's football team walk off in friendly due to alleged racist abuse - New Telegraph

Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off the field with five minutes left of their friendly against Honduras after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors in three 30-minute periods, did not resume and finished 1-1. Torunarigha...
