  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Sports Tokyo Olympics: S’African footballers test positive to COVID-19 – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Tokyo Olympics: S’African footballers test positive to COVID-19 - New Telegraph

Two South Africa footballers have become the first competitors to test positive for coronavirus in the athletes' village in Tokyo - five days before the start of the Olympic Games. South Africa's Football Association confirmed Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi as the cases. The South Africa...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Sports Tokyo Olympics: US 100m Star Disqualified After Testing Positive For Marijuana – Channels Television
Replies
0
Views
294
Kayode Israel
K
E
Sports Olympics: Team Nigeria’s First Batch Departs For Tokyo - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
510
ese
E
C
Sports Ugandan athlete goes missing in Japan before Tokyo Olympics, leaves a note saying he wants to work in Japan – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
259
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports Tokyo 2020: Germany’s football team walk off in friendly due to alleged racist abuse – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
252
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports Tokyo Olympics may not hold next year if there’s no COVID-19 vaccine – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
358
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top