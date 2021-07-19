Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Tokyo Olympics: S’African footballers test positive to COVID-19 - New Telegraph
Two South Africa footballers have become the first competitors to test positive for coronavirus in the athletes' village in Tokyo - five days before the start of the Olympic Games. South Africa's Football Association confirmed Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi as the cases. The South Africa...
www.newtelegraphng.com