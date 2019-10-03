Justforex_nb_campaign

The Federal Government has concluded designs for the return of toll plazas on Federal roads, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has said.

Fashola disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari …

too gates.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2n9YFMO

