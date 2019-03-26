Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated US President Donald Trump over his vindication on allegations that campaign colluded with Russia to influence the US election in 2016. Trump had been accused of conspiring with Russian officials to influence the election, especially against Hillary Clinton, his then rival. But the …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Ysk0i3
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Ysk0i3
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]