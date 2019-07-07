Tonto Dikeh gave an impassioned speech yesterday at the High Court in Abuja, where an alleged rapist was arraigned. Idris Ebiloma had been accused of raping 4-year-old Khloe in 2016, and recently news surfaced that he’s about to be granted bail.
Which was why Dikeh and some fans stormed the court …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2XwyRLT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Which was why Dikeh and some fans stormed the court …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2XwyRLT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]