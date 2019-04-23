Nollywood Actress and Instagram drama queen Tonto Dikeh has adorned the Beauty Issue (Edition) of popular Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine as she unveils exclusive issues about her recent engagements and achievements in the industry.
The Magazine was unveiled on the 16th of April at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, during the …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2VXOI10
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Magazine was unveiled on the 16th of April at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, during the …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2VXOI10
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]