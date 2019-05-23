Tonto Dikeh has showed evidence on her IG saying she is the latest brand ambassador of a cosmetic company and they are paying her a whopping N100m.
According to the cosmetic company, Tonto is the first celebrity to be paid such a huge amount of money. ”KING …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2M5r2ar
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the cosmetic company, Tonto is the first celebrity to be paid such a huge amount of money. ”KING …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2M5r2ar
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]