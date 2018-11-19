Entertainment Tonto Dikeh: My Son Dad Olakunle Churchill Not Paying Child Support, He Is A Fraudster – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
Nollywood born again Tonto Dikeh is gradually expressing her bitter feelings towards Dr Olakunle Churchill, her ex-husband and father of her only child.

The actress lost her …



via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2ORKtQb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[112]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top