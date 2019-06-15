Entertainment Tonto Dikeh, others join Super Falcons in France – Vanguard News

#1
Ayo Onikoyi Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike and fashion enthusiast, Denola Grey joined other fans of Nigeria’s Super Falcons in France as they played in their first match against the Grasshoppers of Norway on Saturday, June 7, 2019.

Tonto Dikeh in France Courtesy of the official malt drink of the Nigerian …



via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2wXjvjL

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top