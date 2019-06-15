Ayo Onikoyi Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike and fashion enthusiast, Denola Grey joined other fans of Nigeria’s Super Falcons in France as they played in their first match against the Grasshoppers of Norway on Saturday, June 7, 2019.
Tonto Dikeh in France Courtesy of the official malt drink of the Nigerian …
via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2wXjvjL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tonto Dikeh in France Courtesy of the official malt drink of the Nigerian …
via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2wXjvjL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]