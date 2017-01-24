Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has debunked rumors of drug abuse. Over the weekend, there was a rumour that a domestic staff from Tonto Dikeh’s house had given an interview stating that the actress’ had been using cannabis and cocaine, even while breastfeeding her son. To discredit the rumours, the actress took a drug test and shared the result online. She captioned the test result: I do this for MY GOD I do this for MY SON I do this for the millions of People who draw strengt from my story/Journey!!! #MAMAKING #God bless you All #NEVER LET NEGATIVITY GET TO YOU BUT SOMETIMES PROVE THEM WRONG FOR THE ONES WHO LOVE YOU!!