Stephanie Otobo has stated that actress Tonto Dikeh should not tell her son that his father is good when he’s not. She made this known in reaction to a recent interview in which the actress slammed her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.
Daddy Freeze shared a post on the …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VOK3Sh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Daddy Freeze shared a post on the …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VOK3Sh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]