Entertainment Tonto Dikeh should not tell her son his father is good – Stephanie Otobo – Laila’s Blog

#1
Stephanie Otobo has stated that actress Tonto Dikeh should not tell her son that his father is good when he’s not. She made this known in reaction to a recent interview in which the actress slammed her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

Daddy Freeze shared a post on the …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VOK3Sh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top