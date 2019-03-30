The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) have announced a new partnership that will expand support for youth entrepreneurship on the continent.
The partnership will create an additional 1,000 places on the flagship Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), bringing the total number of …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2UZiRfU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The partnership will create an additional 1,000 places on the flagship Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), bringing the total number of …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2UZiRfU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]