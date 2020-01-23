Entertainment Tony Elumelu hosts Patoranking in Lagos [Photos] – Olisa.tv

#1
The Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, has played host to the reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, better known as Patoranking.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elumelu hosted Patoranking on Friday at the headquarters of Heirs Holdings, a family-owned investment company, in Lagos.....

tony.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PgYOsF

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top