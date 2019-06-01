Politics TOO BAD!! Ihedioha Inspects Imo Government House After Okorocha Left (See Shocking Photos) » Naijaloaded

Live from the Imo State govt house as Governor Ihedioha inspects what was left as Okorocha leaves.

Sincerely speaking, there’s no much difference between the Imo Government house and a refuse dump site This is so pathetic....



