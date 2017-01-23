Top 10 e-Commerce Sites in Nigeria

In most industrialized nations of the world, ecommerce activities contribute a significant percentage to the gross domestic product (GDP) of these nations. These developments have largely been buoyed by massive ICT developments in these first world nations, and Africa is speedily catching up with the rest of the world in this regard. Although most African nations are being plagued by bad governance, corruption and deficient infrastructure, some are making giant strides in ICT, which has led to massive growth of ecommerce activities in this part of the world. Nigeria is definitely at the forefront of ecommerce activities in Africa, and these are the top 10 ecommerce websites in Nigeria. 1. Jumia Nigeria In every list that has to do with top ecommerce websites in Nigeria, jumia.com.ng must definitely occupy any of the top 3 positions. Jumia Nigeria, established in May 2012, is Nigeria’s version of amazon.com. The popularity of Jumia Nigeria has gone far beyond the shores of this continent and was ratedby Amazon’s alexa as the most visited ecommerce website in Nigeria. You can find virtually all your house hold needs on Jumia, from consumer electronics to fashion products, you’d definitely see something of interest when shopping on Jumia. 2. Konga Nigeria Just like Jumia, Konga is definitely one of the top dogs in this industry. Konga, like Jumia, was also founded in the year 2012 and has since grown to be one of the best ecommerce websites in the country. It’s almost a two horse race between konga and jumia for top spots in Nigeria’s ecommerce industry, because their adverts dominate almost every advertising platform. Konga has a range of consumer electronics, bags, fashion items and many other products. 3. Kaymu Nigeria Although not as popular as the previous two, Kaymu.com is slowly carving out a niche for its self inNigeria’s ecommerce industry. Kaymu.com was founded in 2012 by Africa internet group and their business model basically revolves around creating online market platforms that allow buyers and sellers carryout transactions on their website. 4. Taafoo Tafoo is also not so popular, they have actually been in existence since 2009 and are one of the pioneers of ecommerce in Nigeria. Located at the heart of Ikeja, Lagos, Taafoo.com is home to some of the best wearables you can think of. 5. Dealdey Dealdey.com, established in March 2011, makes the list of our top 10 ecommerce sites in Nigeria. What sets them apart from others is the uniqueness of their website as well as the products they sell, some of which include food items, clothing, consumer electronics and many more. 6. Wakanow Wakanow.com was founded in 2008, but its operations fully commenced in during the 2010 Fifaworldcup competition that held for the first time in Africa. The primary focus of this ecommerce website is the provision of relevant information to customers with regards to organizing local and foreign trips. This website provides its clients information relating to flight fares, airport pickups, hotel reservations, visa assistance and many other travel services. 7. Adibba Adibba.com is a well designed e-shopping platform where you can get some of your favourite products and services. It’s a well designed ecommerce website with product categories that include: Power solutions, electronics, fashion, home appliances, kid items and sports and fitness. In addition to its stock of products, Adibba also provide excellent services such as equipment installation, servicing and repairs of security equipment as well as power Back-ups. 8. Shopahollic Shopaholic.com Nigeria has been in existence since 2009 and they arebasically into fashionable products and other wearable items. Registered under BVX limited, Shopahollic claim to be the pioneers of cash on delivery method in Nigeria, and this strategic decision on their part helped them gain the trust of their customers, thereby blazing the trail for other major players in the industry. 9. Buy Correct Buycorrect.com is an ecommerce website managed by UK2ME Logistics, which is one the best online procurement service provider that specializes in helping Nigerians procure products, that can’t be easily found in the nation’s market, overseas.On BuyCorrect, you can easily place orders for machineries, home and décor, office equipments from the UK and America, and they also ensure that your products gets shipped-in within 2 to 4 working days. 10. Mall For Africa Mallforafrica.com is one of the leading online procurement sites in Africa. Although this amazing website is owned by well educated Nigerians, their customers and clientele are spread across the continent of Africa. The major aim of MallForAfrica is to assist Africans based in Africa procure their favorite products from the best malls around the Globe and get their products delivered right at their doorsteps in their respective countries. Ecommerce in Nigeria has come a long way since the introduction of mobile phones and their supporting infrastructures. Ecommerce thrives in countries with good educational system, internet penetration, road network, power infrastructure and a populace that isn’t averse to spending online. No doubt, Nigeria is plagued by massive infrastructural deficiencies, but the huge market potential that lies within her still makes her the number one destination for ecommerce in Africa. Photo Credit: jumia.com.ng, konga.com.ng, kaymu.com.ng, taafoo.com, dealdey.com, wakanow.com, adibba.com, mallforafrica.com, shopaholic.com