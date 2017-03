Lagos - N603.25bn Delta - 331.95bn Osun - 165.59bn Akwa Ibom - 161.23bn Cross River - 153.54bn Rivers - 147.98bn Bayelsa - 113.69bn Kaduna - 110.39bn Plateau - 104.06bn Ogun - 103.75bn

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, in its latest Quarterly Review of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) published the debts of Nigerian states in 2016.According to the report, Lagos state has the highest debt.Lagos State had the highest debt of N603.25 billion of all Nigerian states in 2016, as against its revenue of N410.5billion.