Top 4 Billionaire Streets In Lagos With The Most Affluent Houses

Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi – Bourdillon is home to many affluent people including former Governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Pharmaceutical Billionaire, Tony Ezenna.

Queens Drive, Ikoyi – One of the billionaire streets with advanced infrastructure and breath-taking mansions.

Banana Island Road, Ikoyi – One of the most secure billionaire streets in Lagos. Home to many of the upper-class billionaires in the state.

Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi -One of the most popular residential billionaire streets. Home to many expatriate executives, billionaire immigrants and Nigerian billionaires.

Lagos is home to greatness including exclusive billionaire streets with the most affluent homes. It is home to major affluent houses owned by billionaires. Banana island is known as the most expensive neighbourhood in Nigeria, even though this is true, there are other parts of Lagos that have become better residential choices for the richest men and women in Nigeria. Below are top 4 streets in Lagos with the most affluents houses owned by billionaires.