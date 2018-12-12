Top 5 FCMG Companies In The World

The FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) also known as CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) are the products which are to be used daily. The top FMCG companies manufacture products which may include food and beverage, personal care, health care, skin care, oral care and many more. The list has taken three main parameters such as revenue, market capitalization and a number of global brands. Product positioning and distribution plays a major role in the growth of these largest FMCG brands. All these top FMCG companies have a strong business growth which is being driven by a strong workforce across the world. Here is the list of the top 5 FMCG companies in World in 2018.
Nestle
Nestle is a food and beverages company having the head office in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland.
Nestle manufactures and distributes baby food, medical food items, bottled water, cereals, coffee, tea, confectionery, frozen food, etc. in its international market. It has 22 billion-dollar brands with an international presence in 194 countries. The famous brands of Nestle are Nescafe, Nespresso, Kit Kat, Maggi, etc.
Parameters
Revenue: $ 93586 million
Net Profit: $ 7487 million
Market Capitalization: $ 267054 million
Number of Brands: 2000
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson’s products are divided into the main three categories: Consumer Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals.
Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 by Robert Wood Johnson and James Wood Johnson. In 1961, Janssen Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Johnson & Johnson and remained a key strategic business unit for the company.
Johnson & Johnson’s baby products, Clean & clear face wash, Tylenol medications, Band-Aid brand line for bandages etc. have been some of the famous brands in the portfolio of Johnson & Johnson.
Parameters
Revenue: $ 76450 million
Net Profit: $ 1300 million
Market Capitalization: $ 344317 million
Number of Brands: 90
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble was founded in 1837 by British American William Procter and Irish American James Gamble making it one of the oldest Fortune 500 company.
The famous brand “Pringles” was sold to Kellogg’s when Procter & Gamble decided not to venture into the food market.
Parameters
Revenue: $ 65058 million
Net Profit: $ 10194 million
Market Capitalization: $ 197798 million
Number of Brands: 105
Pepsi Co
PepsiCo is the proud owner of the highly reputed brands like Lays, Pepsi, Tropicana, Quaker, etc.
Parameters
Revenue: $ 63525 million
Net Profit: $ 10509 million
Market Capitalization: $ 153570 million
Number of Brands: 22
Unilever
Unilever is an Anglo-Dutch company having headquarters in London, United Kingdom and Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Unilever owns more than 300 brands worldwide spread across various product segments, which makes it one of the top FMCG companies in the world. The company was founded in 1930 as a result of the merger of Margarine Uni and Lever Brothers.
Parameters
Revenue: $ 66068 million
Net Profit: $ 7978 million
Market Capitalization: $ 127900 million
Number of Brands: 310
