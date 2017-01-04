Top 5 Job Vacancy Listing Sites In Nigeria

Online job sites in Nigeria are gradually taking over the job advert placement. It used to be the norm for companies and organisations to place adverts in newspapers for vacancies that exist within the organisation. Though that still happens, it is however now more common to have vacancy information on the internet.
There are several online platforms today that their primary activities centre around placing job adverts and notices on their sites. There are quite a number of such websites that operate in Nigeria, and it seems some are more popular than others.
We will look at 5 of the top job vacancy listing sites in Nigeria.
1. Jobberman.com
Jobberman some will argue is the most popular job vacancy listing site in Nigeria.
Jobberman and the reasons why they do what they do:
“The unacceptable high rate of unemployment got us totally perplexed and we decided to "take over the world (Jobs World)" and do something about it.” We set out with a mission to organise, deliver and manage the largest catalogue of jobs in Nigeria.
We help employers fill their vacancies quickly and cost-effectively by giving them access to the most relevant pool of qualified job-seekers and professionals.
How Jobberman Started
It all started with three young men: Opeyemi Awoyemi, Olalekan Olude, and Ayodeji Adewunmi, who were all university students. They shared the same interest in the Internet space and started Jobberman from the Obafemi Awolowo University campus during the Industrial Strike Action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of August 2009.
They agreed to work on the Jobs space for a number of reasons including: a low capital requirement (considering that they were students at that time), huge market opportunity (labour force of ~45m) and superior product differentiation.
Today the Jobberman story is that of success. They have bridged the gap between employers and prospective employees.
2. Careers24.com.ng
This is another popular job vacancy listing site in Nigeria. Its uniqueness may be in the simplicity, user-friendly and attractive view of the website; simple and easy to navigate. Users though will find many useful pieces of information that will aid their job search or in the case of employers, will aid their employment process, this site has simplified everything. Nothing cumbersome at all. Anyone who is willing should visit this site and have an experience of simplicity that breeds possibility.
3. Hotnigerianjobs.com
Log on to this website and you meet a gamut of information that tells you they are serious and mean business. Nothing is left to chance. Everything you need is there, you can almost get it at first instance.
Here’s what they have to say, “Hotnigerianjobs.com is not just a Job Portal, we are presently building a highly interactive and dynamic online destination for Nigerians worldwide to collaborate, interact, get informed and exchange ideas on career issues.
HNJ provides you with a wealth of resources to help you grow your career or business. Information is Power! We expose opportunities you may never know existed. It is truly up to you as an individual to determine the level of your success by flying on the information and platform we provide for you.”
Their website is replete with information for all categories of users, but they have this to say “To a Job Seeker / Aspiring Entrepreneur: Motivated and inspired people spark revolutions and create the future. Our objective is to help them achieve ambitious goals through optimum use of their talents and exposure to infinite opportunities surrounding them.”
I think anyone who is serious about looking online for job search has not completed his/her search without visiting this platform.
4. Naijahotjobs.com
There are several job vacancy listing platforms that have gone beyond just listing vacancies, but created communities of users. These sites have successfully created a platform where users can come and get useful information via discussion groups that can help them in their quest to secure the kind of jobs they need. Naijahotjobs.com is one of such numerous websites that have become communities by creating discussion fora. The site also has a look of simplicity, yet loaded with so much information that have been categorised into easily recognisable groups. Are you a job seeker? Are you thinking of looking online to see what jobs are trending and can suit your needs? Do you want a site that is easy to navigate? Then naijahotjobs.com has all ready for you.
5. Nairaland.com
Of course Nairaland is not primarily a job site, but loads of information you get on the site is more than enough of what some other sites offer. Keen observers know that Nairaland originally started as a discussion platform, but it has grown over the years to a vacancy listing platform. It has a forum dedicated to that purpose, hence users can among other activities carried on, on the platform still engage in searching for job opportunities. So, have you created your profile on Nairaland.com yet? If not, now is the time to do so. I can guarantee that you will get a lot more than enough on this site.
I wish you all the best as you continue your job search.
Last edited by a moderator: May 13, 2015