Humira (Adalimumab): Humira tops the global prescription-drug list and achieved annual revenue growth of 14.6% to reach global revenue of USD 18.43 billion. Humira is manufactured by AbbVie Inc. (U.S.). It is indicated in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The patent is expired in 2016 in the U.S. and will expire by 2018 in Europe creating competitive opportunities for biosimilars product. Eylea (Aflibercept): Eylea ranks second in the global prescription-drug list and achieved annual revenue growth of 62.97% to reach global revenue of USD 8.23 billion It is produced by Bayer (Germany) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (U.S.). It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in retinal indications and continues to be the market-leading brand in anti-VEGF therapy segment in the United States. Revlimid (Lenalidomide): Revlimid ranks third in the global prescription-drug list and achieved annual revenue growth of 17.50% to reach global revenue of USD 8.19 billion in 2017. Revlimid is produced by Celgene (U.S.). It is indicated in the treatment of multiple myeloma and the patent is set to expire in 2027, which makes it an extremely important product in the company’s portfolio. Rituxan (Rituximab, MabThera): Rituxan currently holds 4th position in the global prescription drug market due to high revenues amounting to USD 8.11 billion and the revenue declined by nearly 5.47 %. Biogen and Roche co-markets the product indicated in the treatment of cancer. The patent for this product expired in 2015 which resulted in a significant decrease in sales. Enbrel (Etanercept): Enbrel annual revenue declined by 10.03% to reach global revenue of USD 7.98 billion in 2017. It is co-marketed by Amgen Inc. in the U.S. and Pfizer Inc. in Europe. Pfizer also has a co-promotion agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. to market Enbrel in Japan. It is another drug indicated for autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions.

A research report by Reuters predicts annual wholesale price increases of 8 to 11 % and net prices rising by 2 to 5 % and expects an average of 45 new drug launches each year till 2022. The report also suggests that the rising costs will be partially offset by a higher level of drugs going off patent, including the anticipated effect of biosimilars entering the market.