  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Top 5 Relaxation Resorts In Nigeria

#1
The continent of Africa has, in recent times, expanded on the availability of relaxation resorts to boost tourism across the continent. Need a vacation or a slightly-luxurious, very-comfortable place to relax? Here are the top five relaxation resorts in Nigeria.

  • La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fi0.wp.com%2Fpromotaer.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F11%2Fext.jpg%3Fresize%3D773%252C394&hash=8cbe3e7c0ceb7df8ac84f43a71aa77ba


  • Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fhotels.ng%2Fplaces%2Fmedia%2Fpoi%2F1067%2Fle-meridien-ibom-hotel-1067-5797f56fd9532.jpg%3Fw%3D500&hash=c5c6b424e54e8c981e74869489e04b5b


  • Kamp Ikare Beach Resort, Lagos State
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fafrotourism.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F02%2FKampIkareBeachResort1.jpg&hash=55f1c3b3a1cf0d0c8d4d7a86a5744823


  • MicCom Golf Resort, Osun State
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn-travel.jumia.com%2Fweb_hotel_detail_gallery%2Fmiccom-golf-hotels-and-resort-5073-ca8882eec01e940f5a0e8c00c00b1b6c0f7210b2.jpg&hash=356195e6a4a13a61a2426d9d6567e637


  • Zenababs Half Moon Hotel and Resort, Ilesha, Osun State
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Folatorera.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F08%2Fzenababs-half-moon-resort-osun-state-nigeria.jpg&hash=e9477b7f30153a172c32bbbd7aacf0d5
 

Attachments

[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

317
Top