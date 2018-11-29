Top 5 Relaxation Resorts In Nigeria

The continent of Africa has, in recent times, expanded on the availability of relaxation resorts to boost tourism across the continent. Need a vacation or a slightly-luxurious, very-comfortable place to relax? Here are the top five relaxation resorts in Nigeria.
- La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
- Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
- Kamp Ikare Beach Resort, Lagos State
- MicCom Golf Resort, Osun State
- Zenababs Half Moon Hotel and Resort, Ilesha, Osun State
