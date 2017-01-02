Submit Post Advertise

Top 7 Most Popular Football Clubs in The World

    Despite their slump in recent years, the Old Trafford club are the top club across the world, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are more dominant across Europe

    In a poll conducted by readers of Goal.com, Manchester United have been voted the most popular club in the world.

    After a worldwide poll in which over 42,000 people cast votes for their favourite big team, with the Red Devils coming out clear in first place.

    See top 7 below:

    1. Manchester United

    2. Barcelona

    3. Real Madrid

    4. Chelsea

    5. Liverpool

    6. AC Milan

    7. Juventus
     
