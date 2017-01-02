Despite their slump in recent years, the Old Trafford club are the top club across the world, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are more dominant across Europe In a poll conducted by readers of Goal.com, Manchester United have been voted the most popular club in the world. After a worldwide poll in which over 42,000 people cast votes for their favourite big team, with the Red Devils coming out clear in first place. See top 7 below: 1. Manchester United 2. Barcelona 3. Real Madrid 4. Chelsea 5. Liverpool 6. AC Milan 7. Juventus