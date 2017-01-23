Technological advancements and innovations have led to the preponderance of e-Commerce activities in Nigeria. Currently, Nigeria is trying to change her mono-product based economy to a more robust, well-diversified economy. The growth of e-Commerce activities in Nigeria, no doubt, has helped Nigeria usurp South Africa as Africa’s largest economy. Nigerians are fashionable people and can spend considerable portions of their income on fashionable items. Fashion e-Commerce sites in Nigeria are currently experiencing a surge in growth and profits and this development can largely be attributed to the rise in middle-income class, ICT development and a general compliance with global trends and practices. The top 8 fashion e-commerce sites in Nigeria include:
1. Dressrite Nigeria
Dressrite is a fashion dedicated website and a subsidiary of Digisol Nigeria that has been in existence for quite some time. They have a well-designed and constructed e-commerce website that provides fashion lovers varieties of products to choose from. Their fashion products are grouped under Men, Women and Kids, which makes it possible to easily browse through their sites when shopping for your favourite designer clothing.
2. Konga Nigeria
Konga is virtually the Siamese twin brother of Jumia Nigeria. Apart from sharing the same launch year (2012) with Jumia, it shares similar features with Jumia Nigeria. It’s virtually a two-horse race between Konga and Jumia for dominance of the e-commerce market in Nigeria. Konga’s homepage is loaded with nice graphics showing various fashion products ranging from men’s shoes, wrist watches, and clothes to women’s accessories, bags and clothes, making it a one-stop shop for fashion lovers in Nigeria.
3. Kaymu Nigeria
Kaymu is one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites in Nigeria. Kaymu was founded by Africa Internet Group in 2012, and it has since grown to become one of the best online retail sites in Nigeria. Kaymu, unlike Jumia and Konga, do not keep their own stock. They basically act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of products and services, in other words, they create an online trading platform for buyers and sellers to interact with each other. The Kaymu website caters to the needs of fashion lovers because their merchants feature discounted clothes, jewelleries, bags, shoes, belts and other accessories.
4. Taafoo Nigeria
Taafoo is one of the pioneers of e-commerce in Nigeria. This e-commerce, fashion-dedicated website has been in existence since 2009 and they’ve been largely successful in the fashion line. They feature a great collection of shoes, clothes, bags, belts, caps, wristwatches and other wearable materials. Taafoo occupies the 4th spot in my rankings because their marketing and advertising campaign is quite poor especially when compared to the marketing campaigns of Jumia and Konga who started more recently.
5. Shopaholic Nigeria
Shopaholic Nigeria is a fast-rising, fashion e-commerce site that has been in existence since 2009. They were registered under BVX limited, and they claim to be the pioneers of cash-on-delivery payment method in Nigeria. But one thing I find appealing about them is that they have an attractive, colourful website that leaves first-time visitors impressed. They feature a great collection of beauty products, bags, shoes, intimates, dresses, perfumes and other fashionable products. The major drawback I see with them is that they are relatively unknown and this can be attributed to their poor advertising and marketing campaigns.
6. Jumia Nigeria
Established in May 2012, Jumia Nigeria is currently the most respected e-commerce site in Nigeria. Amazon’s Alexa ranked Jumia Nigeria as the most visited e-commerce website in Nigeria and its ranking can majorly be attributed to the surge in Jumia’s web traffic as well as its aggressive marketing campaign. Last year, hardly a day goes by without watching one or two Jumia adverts on TV. The fashion section of Jumia is really stocked with some of the best designer clothes, bags, shoes, belts, wristwatches and many other wearable materials, making them the number one choice for purchasing fashionable items in Nigeria.
7. eshopNG
This is a very organized fashion dedicated website that provides you all your clothing needs at a glance. Its simplicity allows you to see all their clothing collections from the homepage thereby allowing you to quickly browse through and check out faster. They offer special discounts on some selected clothing items, thereby helping you to save a great deal on clothing expenses. My major bone of contention I have with eshopNG is their unpopularity. This can be largely attributed to the absence of adequate advertising and marketing campaign.
8. OstentationClothing Nigeria
This is a fast developing fashion e-commerce site, and it features a great variety of clothing and other wearable accessories. The only problem I have with this site is its design. A visit to the site shows you a dark background theme with most of its descriptions illegible, due to the choice of font as well as their dark background theme. Besides that, it’s a great website to buy your clothing items and accessories.
E-commerce in Nigeria has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. It’s the driving factor behind Nigeria’s economic resurgence. The fashion aspect of the e-commerce industry has made it easier for Nigerians to shop smarter and from the comfort of their homes. Jumia and Konga currently have the best-developed fashion e-commerce websites in Nigeria and would continue to set the pace in this industry for some time to come.
