A top film promoter was found dead on Monday in a hotel in Lagos.
Mr. Archibong Edet, from Akwa Ibom state, was found dead in the popular New World Hotel located at Prince Bus Stop in Ijegun, Lagos. He had lodged with a male partner, one Fred Kolawole, who people suspected was his sexual partner as they have been known to meet frequently in the same hotel, P.M. Express reports
Read More
Mr. Archibong Edet, from Akwa Ibom state, was found dead in the popular New World Hotel located at Prince Bus Stop in Ijegun, Lagos. He had lodged with a male partner, one Fred Kolawole, who people suspected was his sexual partner as they have been known to meet frequently in the same hotel, P.M. Express reports
Read More