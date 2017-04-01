Submit Post Advertise

Top Kwara Politician Demand Saraki's Resignation

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:52 AM.

    Factional chairman of the PDP in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has demanded the resignation of Bukola Saraki as the Senate President of Nigeria.

    Speaking on Thursday, Fagbemi urged Senator Saraki to step down pending his clearance from a myriad of corruption allegations levelled against him.

    “The most respectable and acceptable thing to do is to step down even in our clime. After all, the judges have set a precedence," he said.

    “It is the most civilised thing to do. His continued occupation of that exalted position is a serious dent on the image and integrity of the hallowed chamber.”
     

