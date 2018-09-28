TOTAL NIGERIA PLC is a part of the Total Group; a global integrated Energy Company, with operations in more than 130 countries, ranked 4th among major players in the global industry. The company was incorporated as a private company on 1st June 1956 to market petroleum products in Nigeria. Since the commissioning of its first filling station at Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba Lagos in 1956, the Company has expanded its business through a network of over 560 retail outlets, numerous corporate customers and organizations that are served through eight sales areas and four territories: Western, Eastern and Northern with Head Office in Lagos. Total is one of the largest suppliers of JET A1 fuel in Nigeria offering excellent fuelling services at Lagos Airports, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt Airports.
Job Position: Young Graduate Program
Finance, Sales, Operations/Exploitation
LAGOS-CHURCHGATE ST(NGA)
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2MDdXW1 – Jobgurus Services
