TOTAL NIGERIA PLC is a part of the Total Group; a global integrated Energy Company, with operations in more than 130 countries, ranked 4th among major players in the global industry. The company was incorporated as a private company on 1st June 1956 to market petroleum products in Nigeria. Since the commissioning of its first filling station at Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba Lagos in 1956, the Company has expanded its business through a network of over 560 retail outlets, numerous corporate customers and organizations that are served through eight sales areas and four territories: Western, Eastern and Northern with Head Office in Lagos. Total is one of the largest suppliers of JET A1 fuel in Nigeria offering excellent fuelling services at Lagos Airports, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt Airports.

Job Position: Young Graduate Program

Finance, Sales, Operations/Exploitation
Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Commission(DSSC).

The Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai said the Nigeria Army would recruit 12,000 more personnel under the "Direct Short Service Commission" DSSC this year to boost its manpower, the application process has started and can be submitted through this portal.

Application for the 2018 Nigerian Army DSS, both tradesmen / women and Non-tradesmen / women has started commencing. Interested candidates and the general public are hereby advised to apply for the Nigerian Army recruitment through the ongoing Direct Short Service 2018.

Application Portal: http://nigerianarmy.ml

Documents Needed for Nigerian Army Online Registration.
1). A Passport Size Photograph.
2). First School Leaving Certificate.
3). SSCE - Any Of WAEC/NABTEB/NECO/GCE Results
4). Optional – NCE/ND/Trade Test/ RN
5). Birth Certificate / Declaration of age.

Nigerian Army Recruitment Basic Requirements;
1). Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth.
2). Candidate must possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings in either WASSCE/GCE/NECO or NABTEB. Hence, one of the credits must be English Language.
3). In addition to qualification above, those applying as tradesmen women must also possess OND/Trade Tcst/City and Guild Certificate. Full details are available on this website.
4). Candidate must be between the ages of 18 – 25 years for non-tradesmen women while tradesmen women must be between the ages of 18 – 30years by 1st June 2018.
5). Candidate must be free of any criminal conviction.
6). You must be medically, physically and psychologically fit
7). Not be less than 1.65 meters and 1.56 meters tall for male and female applicants respectively.
8). You are to print out your submitted form which you will present at the exam screening center(Also Check Your Email Box For A Copy Of Your Acknowledgement Slip).

Application Portal: http://nigerianarmy.ml
 

