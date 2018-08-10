Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Tottenham’s Heung-min Son wins gold and avoids military service – spurs football – Skysports

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will avoid military service after captaining South Korea to a gold medal at the Asian Games.

The country will grant the Spurs winger and his international team-mates an exemption after they beat Japan 2-1 after extra....



