Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will avoid military service after captaining South Korea to a gold medal at the Asian Games.
The country will grant the Spurs winger and his international team-mates an exemption after they beat Japan 2-1 after extra....
read more via spurs football – Google News – https://ift.tt/2PVuP8c
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The country will grant the Spurs winger and his international team-mates an exemption after they beat Japan 2-1 after extra....
read more via spurs football – Google News – https://ift.tt/2PVuP8c
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]