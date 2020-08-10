Tottenham is facing a make or break a few days in the transfer market. Last season, the north London team fell short of expectations, where they ended in number six in the EPL table. The team wasn't in great shape before Mourinho's arrival, so the English manager had a lot of work to improve the club. However, there's no excuse for the team not to improve their performance this season.
The Tottenham manager's main task is to secure the champions league title for the club while also pushing to win a major trophy.
Levy's transfer proceeds funded the deal for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart, and Matt Doherty. There are still negotiations to bring Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. The Spur's side's new signings have a great intention, but we all know they are not finished yet.
There are claims that Mourinho is looking to solidify his team by signing a center midfielder, though a striker is also on their wish list. However, the signing of a frontman is easier said than done, with Harry Kane holding the starting jersey almost by default.
Tottenham Hotspurs have been linked with many strikers this summer, though they haven't made any breakthrough. Currently, it seems like the club's target could be ready for a move.
There have been links of Tottenham Hotspurs with many strikers so far this summer, but they have failed to make any breakthrough. However, it seems that the club's target could be up for a move.
Inside reports from the club have claimed that Christian Benteke is jumping at the opportunity to move to Spurs. There are also claims that Tottenham is targeting a Crystal Palace striker in their bid to improve their striking force.
The interest of Benteke is surprising since his performance is only six goals in the last two seasons. But with Spurs looking for a cut-price option to work understudy to Kane, it could be a move that comes off with the Belgian international keen to reignite his career. According to Jamesport's Phil Spencer, the move would surely go down as one of the worst signings of the summer transfer window.
Tottenham hotspurs have been looking for a striker for months and months. That means that they have been linked up with many names over the search period. If Spurs settle on Christian Benteke, there are high chances that the fans would not be happy.
Roy Hodgson described him as someone with the ability to score a goal. However, he has not showcased the same in the last couple of years. The fact that Crystal Palace would probably be happy to let him go should likely raise a signal about his performance.
A move will be a cheap option, but it will not surprise if supporters voiced their displeasure if the move was to materialize. There is a feeling that Benteke is not the player to assist Spurs to get back into the champions league this season.
