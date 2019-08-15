JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Toyin Lawani’s PA carries her on his back in totally nude photos as she writes sweet words to celebrate his birthday – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Again, Toyin Lawani has shared a completely naked photo of her male PA, who she describes as the "number 1 nudist in Nigeria."

The serial entrepreneur who has been attempting to break the internet by posting nude photos of herself also annouced her PA, Desmond Marcualey as her first male …

toyin.jpg

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31B77mA

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top