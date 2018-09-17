Entertainment Toyin Lawani bags award as Best Female Fashion Designer of the Year at IARA 2018 (photos) – Naija.ng

#1
Popular celebrity and fashion designer Toyin Lawani has been scoring a lot of points for herself for a long while.

She has now added another victory to her pile of successes by winning a coveted award in the just concluded IARA …


via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2NWZKTF

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top