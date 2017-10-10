Submit Post Advertise

Metro TRAGEDY: 2 Corps Members Drown While Swimming in Nasarawa River

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 2:02 PM. Views count: 120

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the death of two corps members in Assakio community, Lafia Local Government, Nasarawa state.

    Hajiya Zainab Isah, the NYSC Coordinator in the state said Oguntola Babatunde and Danjuma Salihu went to the river in the evening of Oct. 8 to swim but drowned.

    “It is very sad but I know God will grant them eternal rest and grant all of us, including their families, the fortitude to bear the loss. I can only say that we are bereaved but God knows better,” she said.

    She called on other corps members to be very careful and always obey the rules of their host communities.
     

