There was pandemonium in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State during the weekend after three siblings of the same mother were electrocuted following a suspected power surge. It was gathered that the children were electrocuted when an electric cable connecting power to their apartment got burnt and came in contact with a burglar proof, while the children were reportedly playing at the veranda. The deceased were identified as Blessed Adam, 6 Elizabeth Adam, 9 and John Oluwadare 15. Punch quoted a community source as saying that, “We ran into our houses when we noticed the spark. When we came outside, we noticed that the children had been electrocuted while grabbing the burglar proof of the house. “From our findings, we noticed that the wire connecting electricity to the house which passed through the burglar proof had been burnt making it exposed to the protector.” Mother of the children, Ms Elohor Gabriel, who is in her late 30s, confirmed the incident to newsmen, stating that she was yet to come to terms with reality that her three children were no more. The bereaved mother said she was not at home when the incident happened and before she could rush to the hospital where neighbours had taken them, they were already gone. She told journalists, “I went out to buy them bread but when I returned, I saw people by my apartment and they told me what happened, I immediately rushed to the hospital where my children were taken to only to see their lifeless bodies.” The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said he had not been briefed about the incident.