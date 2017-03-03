Unknown gunmen, at the early hours of Wednesday , stormed a Church at Mosafejo, Agbowa town, in Ikorodu area of Lagos, shooting a woman and her three children to death. Identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained at press time. But Vanguard was informed that the children were aged four, five and nine, respectively. The reason for the gruesome murder could not be ascertained either. Vanguard learned that the gunmen invaded the uncompleted building used by C& S Church, Kokoro-Aye Parish, at about 3a.m. A resident, who gave his name as Okuntobi, said: “We were rattled from sleep by sounds of gunshots. But no one could go out because we were scared they could be robbers. It was after the noise died down that we heard a shout for help. “When we rushed to the uncompleted building used by the church, we saw bodies of a woman and her three children in a pool of their blood. We learned that she came for vigil since Friday. “The children died on the spot, but their mother was rushed to the hospital where she also gave up the ghost.” Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed the incident, said investigation had commenced.