Metro Tragedy: Truck driver crushed by train in Aba – Newtelegraph

#1
A truck driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained has been crushed in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State by a cargo train.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred at a railway crossing located behind the Eziukwu Market, off Cemetery Road …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2IsUWmF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top