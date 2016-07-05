Training Courses: Inverter & Solar Installation Course, Lagos – Nigeria

#1
This deal offers you a an opportunity to learn how to install inverter and solar systems with SGL Technologies.

At SGL, We provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, focuses our role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, SGL's businesses encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life.

Inverter & Solar Installation Course:

Course Highlights
  • Weekend
  • 4 days (Two(2) Weekends)
  • Date:July 16, 17,23 and 24, 2016
  • Time : Saturday 9am - 1pm, Sunday 2pm - 6pm
  • Venue: SGL Training Center
  • Facilitator: A versatile and well-grounded Electrical Engineer , Inverter / Solar installer and Alternative Energy Consultant/Trainer.
  • A participant may request a certificate at the end of the course.
Course Outline:

Module 1:

  • The Nature of Electricity: Insulators, Conductors, and Batteries.
  • Ohm’s Law and Circuit Analysis.
  • Magnetism and Electromagnetism.
  • Capacitors and Inductors.
  • Analog VOM Meter.
  • Alternating Current in Electronic Circuits.
  • Inductors in DC Circuits .
  • Capacitors in DC Circuits.
  • Transformers for Electronic and Other Applications.
  • Experiments with DC Theory.
  • Rectification and Basic Electronic Devices .
  • Basic Semiconductor Components: Diodes.
  • Modulation and Detection Circuits. Electronic Devices and Amplification. Audio and R-F Circuits. Oscillators, Feedback, and Waveform Generators. Electronic Power-Supply Systems.
Module 2:

  • Introduction to components of inverters and batteries
  • Types of the inverter and their classes, capacities, and categories.
  • Definition of an inverter
  • Advantages and disadvantages of inverter
  • Designs and Installation procedures of inverter systems
  • Introduction to solar panel
  • Types of solar panel
  • Components identification and testing
  • Designs and installation procedures of Solar panel systems
  • Types of testing/measuring equipment
  • How to use digital meter
  • Types of loads
  • Load calculation and sizing
  • Introduction to basic wiring systems.
  • Site feasibility studies
  • Project designs, costing and implementations
  • Testing and commissioning
FEE: ₦12,500


SGL Technologies
10, Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe, Off Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos
Lagos Mainland, Lagos, Nigeria



Click here for more details and enrollment...
 

Attachments

[10106]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

329
Top