Training Courses: Inverter & Solar Installation Course, Lagos – Nigeria

At SGL, We provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, focuses our role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, SGL's businesses encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life.
Inverter & Solar Installation Course:
Course Highlights
- Weekend
- 4 days (Two(2) Weekends)
- Date:July 16, 17,23 and 24, 2016
- Time : Saturday 9am - 1pm, Sunday 2pm - 6pm
- Venue: SGL Training Center
- Facilitator: A versatile and well-grounded Electrical Engineer , Inverter / Solar installer and Alternative Energy Consultant/Trainer.
- A participant may request a certificate at the end of the course.
Module 1:
- The Nature of Electricity: Insulators, Conductors, and Batteries.
- Ohm’s Law and Circuit Analysis.
- Magnetism and Electromagnetism.
- Capacitors and Inductors.
- Analog VOM Meter.
- Alternating Current in Electronic Circuits.
- Inductors in DC Circuits .
- Capacitors in DC Circuits.
- Transformers for Electronic and Other Applications.
- Experiments with DC Theory.
- Rectification and Basic Electronic Devices .
- Basic Semiconductor Components: Diodes.
- Modulation and Detection Circuits. Electronic Devices and Amplification. Audio and R-F Circuits. Oscillators, Feedback, and Waveform Generators. Electronic Power-Supply Systems.
- Introduction to components of inverters and batteries
- Types of the inverter and their classes, capacities, and categories.
- Definition of an inverter
- Advantages and disadvantages of inverter
- Designs and Installation procedures of inverter systems
- Introduction to solar panel
- Types of solar panel
- Components identification and testing
- Designs and installation procedures of Solar panel systems
- Types of testing/measuring equipment
- How to use digital meter
- Types of loads
- Load calculation and sizing
- Introduction to basic wiring systems.
- Site feasibility studies
- Project designs, costing and implementations
- Testing and commissioning
SGL Technologies
10, Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe, Off Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos
Lagos Mainland, Lagos, Nigeria
