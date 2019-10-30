World Trans Athletes Are Posting Victories and Shaking Up Sports – Wired

#1
Transgender athletes are having a moment. At all levels of sport, they’re stepping onto the podium and into the headlines.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard won two gold medals at the Pacific Games, and college senior CeCé Telfer became the NCAA Division II national champion in the 400-meter run. …

trans gender.JPG

Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2WmUTNa

