advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Transfer: How Man Utd plan to hijack Barcelona’s move for Griezmann – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester United are preparing to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Antoine Griezmann, the UK Sun reports.

The Red Devils are prepared to offer more money to the Atletico Madrid forward, in case his move to the Nou Camp collapses....

antonie.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZYGdVa

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top