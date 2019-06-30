Manchester United are preparing to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Antoine Griezmann, the UK Sun reports.
The Red Devils are prepared to offer more money to the Atletico Madrid forward, in case his move to the Nou Camp collapses....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZYGdVa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Red Devils are prepared to offer more money to the Atletico Madrid forward, in case his move to the Nou Camp collapses....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZYGdVa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]