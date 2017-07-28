Arsenal are closing in on a £45m deal for Monaco's 21-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar. Other transfer news below: - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he cannot guarantee that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28 - who is a target for Manchester United - will stay at the Bernabeu this summer. (Mirror) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is planning a £50m move for two England midfielders - Everton's Ross Barkley and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 23. (Sun) - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Barkley this summer to convert him into a central midfielder. (Times) - Roma are set to return with a new £32m bid for Leicester's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26.(Mirror) - Chelsea have made a late bid to sign 19-year-old Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on loan. (Telegraph) - Liverpool are ready to make a final attempt to sign RB Leipzig's Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, with a bid in excess of £70m likely for the 22-year-old.(Mirror) - Monaco have rejected Arsenal’s third offer of €50 million for Thomas Lemar, but the winger’s sale hasn’t been completely excluded. (L'Equipe) - Monaco would be willing to sell Kylian Mbappe if they were to receive a bid of €180 million. (L'Equipe) - Chelsea are prepared to break the world record transfer fee for a defender to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus. (The Times) - Inter have made Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal their number one transfer target and are preparing a bid of €50m. (Gazzetta dello Sport) - Manchester United are set to send scouts to watch Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker. (De Morgen) - Liverpool have reluctantly named their price for Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho. (Sport) - Barcelona have not yet ended their pursuit of in-demand Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe. (Le Parisien) - Meanwhile, the Reds remain unmoved in their stance that Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 25, is not for sale amid interest from Barcelona.(ESPN) - Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says he wants 28-year-old Croatia winger Ivan Perisic - a Manchester United target - to stay at the club, but that he "can't say for sure" what will happen. (ESPN) - Juventus have turned their attention to Paris St-Germain's France international Blaise Matuidi, 30, as they look to sign a defensive midfielder, further clearing Manchester United's path for Chelsea's Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28.(Independent) - AC Milan chairman Marco Fassone has revealed the club have spoken to the agent of Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa, 28. (Sky Sports) - Striker Karim Benzema, 29, is expected to re-sign with Real Madrid for the upcoming season, regardless of whether the club sign his 18-year-old France team-mate Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.(Marca) - Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 23 - a target for Manchester United and Barcelona - has no plans to leave Juventus this summer.(Talksport) - Lucas Perez's agent has travelled to London to negotiate the 28-year-old Spanish striker's return to Deportivo La Coruna.(AS) Finally… - Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant, 34, is set to sign for Billericay Town despite interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. (Sun)