Brazilian forward Neymar, 25, has told Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez he will stay at the club, after the pair persuaded him not to join Paris St-Germain in a world record £200m deal. Follow other transfer news below: - Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's transfer to PSG is on hold after talks collapsed over the 28-year-old's transfer fee and wage demands. (Le Parisien via Talksport) - Gunners boss Arsene Wenger fears Chile international Sanchez has been tapped up but reiterated that the player, who has one year left on his deal, will not be sold. (Daily Telegraph) - Arsenal are set to make a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 25. (Record via Daily Star) - Chelsea will step up their interest in 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this week but can expect a battle from Manchester City. (Daily Express) - Everton have offered £40m plus a further £5m in add-ons for Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27. (Daily Express) Madrid offer Benzema for Mbappe - Real Madrid have offered Karim Benzema as part of a deal to sign Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. (The Sun) - Manchester United have turned to Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal in their search for a new midfielder. (Daily Star) - Real Madrid have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets should they fail to land Kylian Mbappe this summer. (Diario Gol) - Chelsea have made an inquiry as to the availability of Inter winger Antonio Candreva. (The Sun) - Liverpool and Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez. (Diario Gol) - Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has been given permission to complete a £50 million move to Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph) - Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. (Sky Sports) - Swansea City have been given permission to hold talks with their former striker Wilfried Bony after putting in place a deal with Manchester City for the 28-year-old. (Wales Online) - Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Germany Under-21 defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, from Hoffenheim.(Record via Sun) - Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says 27-year-old midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who joined from Newcastle for £30m last season, is still part of his plans. (Standard) - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says 23-year-old midfielder Emre Can, who has one year remaining on his contract, is going nowhere this summer and that there have been "good talks" over a new contract. (Liverpool Echo) - But Juventus will make a bid of between £27m and £31m for Germany international Can and, if that fails, will try to sign him on a free transfer next summer. (Tuttosport via Daily Mail) - Liverpool will not make a move for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 26, unless they are invited to do so by the south coast club. (Daily Mail) - West Brom are preparing a £10m bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 27. (Daily Star) - Talks between Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Roma have taken place but the Foxes are still unwilling to accept an offer of £30m for the 26-year-old. (Gianluca di Marzio) - Liverpool's chances of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita are looking increasingly remote as the German club insist they will not sell the 22-year-old Guinean this summer. (Sky Sports) Finally… - Manchester City have dropped their asking price for 30-year-old midfielder Samir Nasri, who is being shunned by team-mates on the club's pre-season tour because of his arrogance, from £21m to £10m. (Times)