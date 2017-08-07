Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120m for Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, following the sale of compatriot Neymar, also 25, to Paris St-Germain. Other transfer news below: - Despite Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saying Coutinho will not be sold, Barcelona are increasingly confident of finalising a deal this week - potentially for £90m. (Sun) - Barcelona could also use some of the funds from Neymar's sale to target PSG and Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, 23, whose agent has been spotted in Barcelona. (Bild - in German) - Liverpool manager Klopp is prepared to give up his pursuit of Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, and put his trust in his current centre-backs. (Mirror) - Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to meet the £36 million buy-out clause in the contract of Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto. (Don Balon) - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to negotiate with Man Utd over a transfer for Gareth Bale if the Red Devils include David De Gea in any talks. (Don Balon) - Southampton would rather sell Virgil van Dijk to Chelsea than Liverpool. (The Sun) - Exciting Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez is prepared to leave the club if they sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. (Don Balon) - Inter Milan are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Mor. (Sky Sports) - Roma have made a third bid for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez, improving their offer to €35m. (Sky Sports) - Barcelona have entered the race to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. (L'Equipe) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says more players will be leaving the Gunners before the end of the transfer window, because the squad is too big. (Telegraph) - Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is ready to accept Arsenal's refusal to sell him and will see out the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer next year. (Mirror) - Barcelona have agreed a contract with 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and France forward Ousmane Dembele but now have to agree a fee with the German club, whose asking price will be close to 100m euros (£90.2m). (L'Equipe - in French) - Barcelona are also in advanced talks to sign Brazil and former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, 29, from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande. (Sport - in Spanish) - Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, who will cost about £90m. (Express) - Chelsea, Manchester United and Monaco are all interested in a move for 25-year-old Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, who could be available for 40m euros (£36.1m). (Don Balon - in Spanish) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants the club's hierarchy to sign Monaco right-back Fabinho, 23. (Don Balon via Express) - Having lost Nemanja Matic to Manchester United against his wishes, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits he cannot prevent the club selling Belgium winger Eden Hazard, with Barcelona interested in the 26-year-old. (Star) - Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 31, has started negotiating a move to Spanish side Las Palmas in his native Gran Canaria, but only for when his contract at Etihad Stadium expires in 2019. (Elgoldigital, via AS) - Premier League debutants Brighton are closing in on a £3.5m deal for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper, 25. (Mail) - Leicester City have rejected a third bid - this time of about 35m euros (£31.6m) - from Roma for Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Sky Sport Italia, via Talksport) - Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in a permanent deal for 20-year-old Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman, who is expected to go out on loan this season. (Chronicle) Finally… - Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, says he held talks with the Borussia Dortmund board about leaving this summer but is now happy to stay at the Bundesliga side. (Welt - in German)