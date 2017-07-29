Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has been identified as a potential new signing for Barcelona should they lose Neymar to the Ligue 1 side. Meanwhile, Monaco have rejected Arsenal’s third offer of €50 million for Thomas Lemar, but the winger’s sale hasn’t been completely excluded. See other transfer news below: Monaco would be willing to sell Kylian Mbappe if they were to receive a bid of €180 million. - Chelsea are prepared to break the world record transfer fee for a defender to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus. (The Times) - Chelsea have made a late bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan. (Daily Telegraph) - Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar, 25, has agreed a five-year contract with Paris St-Germain and could complete a 220m euros (£197m) move to the French side next week. (RMC, via Metro) - PSG will offer former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria, 29, as part of the deal to reduce the taxes they will have to pay by triggering Neymar's buyout clause. (AS) - But Barcelona fear Liverpool will price them out of a deal for Coutinho. (AS) - Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 33, says only Neymar can clarify his future and added "I do not think 200-300 million [euros] will be more beneficial for Barcelona than having Neymar". (Marca) - Monaco are adamant they will not sell Thomas Lemar, despite Arsenal making their third bid - of about £45m - for the 21-year-old France midfielder. (Telegraph) - Manchester City will offer Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, a deal worth £320,000 a week to join them this summer. (Mail) - Sanchez can expect to be welcomed with "open arms" if he joins City, says Chile team-mate and Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo. (24 Horas, via Metro) - Southampton are determined to keep centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 26, and reintegrate him into the first-team squad, despite the Dutchman being left out of a training camp in France this week. (Telegraph) - West Ham will reject any bid from Liverpool to sign 24-year-old attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini. (Evening Standard) - Swansea are facing competition from Championship side Leeds to sign 31-year-old Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. (Mirror) - Manchester United have opened contract talks with Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 27, to fend off interest from Barcelona.(Express) - Liverpool have ended their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22, but may return next summer, when it is believed Keita can move for £48m.(Liverpool Echo) - Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old midfielder Jakub Jankto from Udinese, according to the Czech international's agent. (Sportitalia, via Express) - Manchester United have resumed their interest in Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 28, but are worried time spent pursuing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, also 28, may have cost them. (Independent) - Chelsea would have to offer about £17.9m if they want to sign Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva, 30, in a move which could allow the Italian club keep hold of Perisic. (Daily Star) - Wales international Bale will resist any attempts by Real Madrid to sell him to Manchester United as he has no plans to leave the Spanish club. (Times - subscription required) - Inter manager Luciano Spalletti considers a deal for Perisic to be off after a lack of discussions between Man Utd and Inter in recent weeks. (Premium Sport, via Star) Finally… - Manchester United are on red alert after being given hope of signing Gareth Bale by Real Madrid.