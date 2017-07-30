Neymar's father asked PSG to delay formal negotiations with Barcelona over a £450m deal for his son until after 31 July - that is the day when he earns a £23.3m commission for his part in persuading the forward to sign a new contract with the Nou Camp club last October. Read other transfer news below: - Barcelona will report Paris St-Germain for a breach of Uefa's financial fair play rules if the French side meet Neymar's 220m euros (£197m) buyout clause. (ESPN) - If Brazil forward Neymar, 25, does leave to join PSG, Barcelona could target Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, as his replacement. (Marca) - Once a deal is done for Neymar, PSG will then lodge a £35m bid to sign Sanchez from Arsenal. (Sunday Express) - Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has been identified as a potential new signing for Barcelona should they lose Neymar to the Ligue 1 side. (RMC) - Monaco have rejected Arsenal’s third offer of €50 million for Thomas Lemar, but the winger’s sale hasn’t been completely excluded. (L'Equipe) - Monaco would be willing to sell Kylian Mbappe if they were to receive a bid of €180 million. (L'Equipe) - Philippe Coutinho will plead with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to let him join Barcelona. If the 25-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder does leave, Klopp will target 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and United States winger Christian Pulisic. (Sunday Mirror) - Liverpool target and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 22, will "100%" stay at RB Leipzig, according to the German side's coach. (Observer) - Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is ready to submit a transfer request to force through a move to Manchester City. (Sunday Mirror) - Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic's £50m move to Manchester United is being held up by disputes over potential bonus payments to the Premier League champions as part of a deal for the 28-year-old Serbia international. (Sun on Sunday) - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will wait until next season to make a £90m move for Real Madrid's 28-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale. (Sunday Express) - Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is "strongly opposed" to 28-year-old Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Manchester United, leaving the Italian club. (Observer) - Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed a deal to join Turkish side Galatasaray. The 29-year-old Belgium international has less than a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. (Ajansspor, via Daily Star Sunday) - United have been linked with Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 22, and the Belgian club's sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck says "if a club is willing to pay between 25m euros and 35m euros, we have a problem".(Het Belang van Limburg via Manchester Evening News) - Manchester City are back on Uefa's financial fair play watch list after a £220m spending spree this summer. (Sunday Telegraph) - Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, is wanted by six clubs, with Tottenham and Manchester City leading the race. (Daily Star Sunday) - Roma director of football Monchi says the club are "ready to look at other possibilities" after their most recent offer for Leicester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, was rejected.(Evening Standard) - Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld says "zero progress" has been made regarding a new deal at the club. The 28-year-old has a contract that runs until 2019.(Sky Sports) - Antonio Conte will make a fresh plea for new signings next week after saying he fears being sacked as Chelsea boss. The Italian has spent £130m this summer. (Sunday Telegraph) - Newcastle want to sign Arsenal's Lucas Perez to be their main striker, despite the 28-year-old Spaniard's desire to rejoin former club Deportivo La Coruna.(Sun on Sunday)