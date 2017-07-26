Manchester City are trying to beat Real Madrid to the signing of 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. City are prepared to pay £160m for the France international, as Pep Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad. However, the scorer of 15 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games in 2016-17 will turn down a move to the Premier League in favour of joining Spanish and European champions Real Madrid. Follow other transfer news below: - Arsenal are finally set to sign 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in a £45m deal. (Sun) - Barcelona have sent officials to England to try to sign Philippe Coutinho despite Liverpool rejecting a £72m bid from the Spanish giants for the 25-year-old forward. (Sport, via Daily Express) - Liverpool insist Coutinho is not for sale at any price, but Barca are prepared to bid £80m. (Daily Star) - Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says the club are not afraid to spend heavily this summer as they continue to pursue Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Daily Mirror) - Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed he wants to leave, with AC Milan and Manchester United interested in the £43m-rated 19-year-old. (Independent) - Tottenham are considering a move for Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, after talks stalled with Porto over full-back Ricardo Pereira, 23. (Daily Mail) - AC Milan are keen on securing a deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa. (Gazzetta dello Sport) - Barcelona have agreed a deal with Liverpool midfielder Coutinho. (Mundo Deportivo) - Antonio Conte is set to continue his summer spending at Chelsea and is targeting Everton midfielder Tom Davies. (The Sun) - Liverpool are expected to sign Virgil van Dijk by the end of the transfer window. (Sky Sports) - Arsenal are finally close to agreeing a £45 million deal with Monaco to sign winger Thomas Lemar. (The Sun) - Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Monaco regarding a €180 million deal for teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. (Marca) - Arsenal face the prospect of taking a sizeable loss on Spanish striker Lucas Perez after Deportivo La Coruna made a £9m bid for the 28-year-old. (Evening Standard) - Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere wants to stay close to London if he leaves this summer, with West Ham the 25-year-old's preferred destination. (Independent) - Stoke will be busy in the transfer market over the next few weeks but are not expected to move for Arsenal's 23-year-old winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Stoke Sentinel) - bPremier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have made an enquiry for Nuremberg's Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri, 20. (Daily Mail) Finally… - Barcelona forward Neymar spent more than £14,000 on trainers in one shopping trip... after saying meeting Michael Jordan was "one of the happiest moments" of his life. (Daily Mail)