Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, by the end of the week. But Liverpool are refusing to sell Coutinho, as a Barcelona delegation flew to England to negotiate a deal. The La Liga club are willing to up their bid to £120m. Read other transfer news below: - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told the media in a public statement that the club have no plans to sell Gareth Bale, 28, following interest from Manchester United. (Star) - But privately Perez has told Jose Mourinho that he would be willing to let the Welshman leave. (Diario Gol via Daily Express) - Chelsea have launched a £25m bid for Arsenal's England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Mail) - Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to bid for Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose, 27. (Sun) - Manchester City have made enquiries about the availability of Barcelona's 29-year-old midfielder, Sergio Busquets. (Onda Sera via Manchester Evening News) - Inter Milan have joined the race for Leicester's playmaker Riyad Mahrez, after Roma had a £32m bid for the 26-year-old turned down. The Foxes want £50m for the Algeria winger. (Mirror) - Kylian Mbappe has decided he wants to continue his career at Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 side prepare a €155 million bid for the Monaco star. (Daily Mail) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has put Danny Rose at the top of his transfer wishlist before the window closes. (The Sun) - Arsenal's determination to keep Alexis Sanchez will be tested by a £80 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain. (The Sun) - Barcelona have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho. (ESPN Deportes) - Arsenal scouts were interested in Juventus' Marco Lemina but saw Arsene Wenger block any potential move. (Evening Standard) - Valencia are interested in signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista. (The Sun) - Paris St-Germain are ready to offer £80m for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, as they try to beat Manchester City for the Arsenal star. (Independent) - Chelsea and Manchester United have received encouragement to pursue a deal to sign Serge Aurier after PSG decided to put the 24-year-old Ivory Coast right-back up for sale. (Telegraph) - Southampton are prepared to let Virgil van Dijk, 26, 'rot in the stands' than sell the Dutch defender. (Express) - Negotiations between Everton and Swansea over a deal for Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, have broken down but any suggestion the deal is completely off is nonsense. (Sky Sports) - Brighton are prepared to break their transfer record again this summer to bring in a striker, having paid PSV Eindhoven £10m for midfielder Davy Propper, 25. (Brighton Argus) - Stoke's Spanish defender Marc Muniesa, 25, is nearing a transfer to La Liga side Girona. (Stoke Sentinel) - Liverpool are set to turn down a request from Hannover to take 17-year-old forward Ben Woodburn on loan. (Mail) Finally… - Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa, 24, is now being tipped to join Hull City. (Leicester Mercury)