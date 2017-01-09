The January transfer window is already getting busy as clubs look to strengthen their teams. below are the top transfer rumours for today. - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, 49, says he is studying English, but not in preparation to be the next Arsenal manager. (Gazzetta dello Sport in Italian) - French champions Paris St-Germain are preparing a £60m summer bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, who has 18 months to run on his current Gunners deal.(Maxifoot - in French) - Alternatively, Atletico Madrid have Chile international Sanchez earmarked as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann should the 25-year-old France striker leave.(Don Balon - in Spanish) - Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he hopes to make a breakthrough in the transfer market this week. (Newcastle Chronicle) - Manchester City are to renew their interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, 22, after being spurned last summer. (Mirror) - Barcelona's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 28, is close to joining Manchester City.(Jutarnji List - in Croatian) - Manchester United are in a three-way battle to sign Monaco holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on the 22-year-old Frenchman. (Daily Record) - Chelsea's Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 23, could join Swansea City on loan as part of a deal for Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 31, to move to Stamford Bridge. (South Wales Evening Post) - Southampton are targeting Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho as a replacement for captain Jose Fonte who has handed in a transfer request, but face competition from Galatasaray for the 26-year-old France international. (Mirror) - Manchester United have told Everton they will have to pay more than £20m for France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 27. (Daily Mail) - Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, says he wants reassurances over Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's future before he commits to signing a new contract at the club. (Kicker - in German) - Torino have turned down an Arsenal bid worth 65m euros (£56m) for 23-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti, according to the Serie A club's sporting director. (Sky Sports) - However, the Gunners say they have not even approached the Italian club about Belotti.(Evening Standard) - Swansea City have been linked with Bayern Munich and Germany defender Holger Badstuber, 27, with new Swans boss Paul Clement ready to use his contacts at the Bundesliga club. (Wales Online) - New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says he will have money to spend during the January transfer window, but admits the club may have to pay "astronomically high" transfer fees for players. (Talksport) - Leicester City are set to make an improved bid to sign Italy defender Francesco Acerbi, 28, from Sassuolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) - West Brom and Sunderland are also interested in Acerbi. (GazzaMercato - in Italian) - Didier Drogba, 38, says he could return to former club Marseille. The ex-Chelsea striker has been without a club since leaving Montreal Impact at the end of the 2016 Major League Soccer season.(Canal+, via Eurosport)