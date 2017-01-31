Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 20, but the Scottish champions may not be prepared to sell the France Under-21 international for less than £40m. (Sky Sports) More stories below: - Celtic are adamant Dembele will not be sold. (Daily Record) - Chelsea are trying to rush through a deal for Schalke's Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac, 23, after their Serbia full-back Branislav Ivanovic, 32, agreed to join Zenit St Petersburg. (Mirror) - West Brom will make a £10m bid for Southampton's England striker Jay Rodriguez, 27. (Express) - Crystal Palace have stepped up their interest in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, and hope to conclude a deal for the France player on deadline day. Palace are also looking to complete deals for Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic, 25, from Olympiakos and Uruguay defender and free agent Martin Caceres, 29. (Daily Mail) - Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will demand that the Magpies agree to pay the £15m fee Crystal Palace are asking for Andros Townsend, 25. The England winger was sold for £13m in the summer.(Daily Mail) - Watford have accepted a £20m bid from Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 27. (Sun) - The Hornets will only allow Ighalo to move to China and will block him moving to another Premier League team. (Daily Express) - West Ham have now pulled out of the race to sign Brentford's £15m-rated striker Scott Hogan, 24, with Aston Villa now the favourites to sign the striker. (Sky Sports) - Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco - linked with Manchester United and Chelsea - could be unsettled at Atletico Madrid, with reports that the 23-year-old's working relationship with boss Diego Simeone is at an all-time low. (Don Balon, via Manchester Evening News) - West Ham threatened to pull out of the £25m deal to sell Dimitri Payet to Marseille unless the 29-year-old France forward returned his £500,000 salary for January. (London Evening Standard) - Everton will not sell England defender Phil Jagielka, 34, in this window even if they manage to prise Keane away from Turf Moor. (Mirror) - Several Premier League sides have entered talks with representatives of Galatasaray winger Bruma. The Turkish side will not sell the 20-year-old Portugal Under-20 international this month but may do so at the end of the season if their £20m valuation is met. Tottenham are thought to have been one of the top-flight sides interested.(Yahoo) - Spurs and Everton will compete to sign Feyenoord's Netherlands youth international midfielder Ozancan Kokcu, 18, at the end of the season. (Times - subscription required) - Watford are understood to have agreed a £3m fee with Hull for Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura, 31.(Watford Observer) - Everton are willing to sell Arouna Kone, 33, before the end of the transfer window, with manager Ronald Koeman revealing he has had offers for the former Ivory Coast striker. (Liverpool Echo) - Watford are considering a loan move for Newcastle's Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul, 28. (Newcastle Chronicle) Finally… - Former England defender Sol Campbell - who ran for the Conservative Party nomination at the 2016 election for Mayor of London - has been named as assistant to Trinidad and Tobago boss Dennis Lawrence.(Eurosport)