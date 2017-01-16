Submit Post Advertise

Sports Transfer Market Live Update: Monday, 16th January 2016

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42 PM. Views count: 406

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, rejected the offer of a new £200,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge before a reported bust-up with manager Antonio Conte.

    costa 2.jpg

    Below are other Costa stories and transfer rumours for today:

    - Costa talks with Conte this week but will leave at the end of the season after refusing to sign a two-year contract extension. (Daily Express)

    - Conte has told Costa to forget about going to China and insisted: "Money is not everything". (Mirror)

    - Costa has been offered £600,000 a week to join Jiangsu Suning, with the Chinese Super League side also willing to pay £80m for the striker. But his move to China could be threatened by new rules restricting the number of overseas stars who can be fielded. (Daily Star)

    - West Ham are increasingly open to selling unsettled midfielder Dimitri Payet in January. (Evening Standard)

    - Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will fly into London on Monday to try and persuade West Ham to sell Payet, after bidding just under £20m for the Frenchman. (Telegraph)

    - Real Madrid are on the verge of signing 17-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak - dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (The Sun)

    - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says there have been no offers for his players from China. (The Guardian)

    - Hull forward Robert Snodgrass says he is focused on playing for the Tigers, not transfer speculation. (Daily Star)

    - Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to keep forward Bojan Krkic, despite interest from Middlesbrough. (Mirror)

    - Newcastle United have not given up hope on signing 25-year-old Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. (Newcastle Chronicle)

    - MLS club Real Salt Lake are interested in signing 19-year-old American striker Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool. (ESPN)

    - Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart - on loan at Torino - says he is focused on Monday's game against AC Milan not his future. (La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italian)

    - Birmingham City have shown an interest in Cheick Keita, a 20-year-old Mali international defender who plays for Virtus Entella in Italy's Serie B. (Birmingham Mail)

    - Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil suggests he "very comfortable" in London, having said last week he wants to know the long-term future of manager Arsene Wenger before committing to a new contract. (Germany national team website)

    And finally…

    - Aston Villa's French defender Aly Cissokho is set to be loaned to Greek champions Olympiakos. (Supersport)
     
    kemi, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments