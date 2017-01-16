Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, rejected the offer of a new £200,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge before a reported bust-up with manager Antonio Conte. Below are other Costa stories and transfer rumours for today: - Costa talks with Conte this week but will leave at the end of the season after refusing to sign a two-year contract extension. (Daily Express) - Conte has told Costa to forget about going to China and insisted: "Money is not everything". (Mirror) - Costa has been offered £600,000 a week to join Jiangsu Suning, with the Chinese Super League side also willing to pay £80m for the striker. But his move to China could be threatened by new rules restricting the number of overseas stars who can be fielded. (Daily Star) - West Ham are increasingly open to selling unsettled midfielder Dimitri Payet in January. (Evening Standard) - Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will fly into London on Monday to try and persuade West Ham to sell Payet, after bidding just under £20m for the Frenchman. (Telegraph) - Real Madrid are on the verge of signing 17-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak - dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (The Sun) - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says there have been no offers for his players from China. (The Guardian) - Hull forward Robert Snodgrass says he is focused on playing for the Tigers, not transfer speculation. (Daily Star) - Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to keep forward Bojan Krkic, despite interest from Middlesbrough. (Mirror) - Newcastle United have not given up hope on signing 25-year-old Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. (Newcastle Chronicle) - MLS club Real Salt Lake are interested in signing 19-year-old American striker Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool. (ESPN) - Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart - on loan at Torino - says he is focused on Monday's game against AC Milan not his future. (La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italian) - Birmingham City have shown an interest in Cheick Keita, a 20-year-old Mali international defender who plays for Virtus Entella in Italy's Serie B. (Birmingham Mail) - Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil suggests he "very comfortable" in London, having said last week he wants to know the long-term future of manager Arsene Wenger before committing to a new contract. (Germany national team website) And finally… - Aston Villa's French defender Aly Cissokho is set to be loaned to Greek champions Olympiakos. (Supersport)